Congress mentality now is the same as it was during Emergency, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. ( Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai. ( Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Constitution was misused due to the selfish personal interests of “one family” and the entire country was turned into a jail with prominent opposition leaders being imprisoned during the Emergency. The BJP is observing a “black day” across the country to mark the anniversary of Emergency imposed in 1975.

“The country never thought that just for lust for power and servility to one family, India would be made into one big jail. Every person lived in fear. The Constitution was misused,” he said.

Addressing BJP workers in Mumbai, Modi alleged that the Congress party had killed democracy. He said that a party (Congress) could not follow the ideals of democracy if it has no internal democracy.

“Emergency is a black spot on the golden history of the nation. A black day is being observed today not just to criticise the Congress for its sin of imposing Emergency, but to also create awareness for protection of Constitution and democracy,” Modi said.

Also read | Inflation within mandated range despite rising crude prices, says PM

Criticising the Congress

Lashing out at the Congress for “spreading illusionary fear” about the Constitution, and about Dalits and minorities facing danger, Modi said the opposition party would never improve.

“Whenever the Congress party undergo a crisis, they start shouting about the country being in fear and that only it can save us,” he added.

Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran

“They never imagined that corruption charges could be framed against them in court, and they would have to seek bail. So now they are trying to scare the judiciary by bringing an impeachment motion. Their mentality now is the same as it was during Emergency,” he added.

Praise for critics of Emergency

He also expressed his gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975.

Remembering veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar, he said, ” I respect him, he fought for freedom during Emergency. He may be a harsh critic of us but I salute him for this.”

Modi paid tribute to Ramnath Goenka of the Indian Express, Nayar and the Statesman newspaper for “standing up” during Emergency.

Modi mocked the Congress for finding fault with the functioning of the Election Commission of India and EVMs. He saids “this stance is a result of that party’s decline from 400 seats to 44 in Lok Sabha polls.”

PM Modi and Maharashtra chief minister PM Modi and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis . (File)

Stating the event was meant to create awareness among the youth, Modi said, ” The youth today do not have an idea of what happened during Emergency. They will not know that how living without freedom can be.”

Modi said his government was committed to protecting Constitution and upholding democratic values.

“The Constitution is not just a book but a means to fulfill aspirations and wishes of the common man,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App