Use your power to protect ‘Rajdharma’: Congress to President Kovind over Delhi violence

A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday seeking normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma) A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday seeking normalcy and peace in violence-hit Delhi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

Urging the President to use his power to protect ‘Rajdharma’, a delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, presented a memorandum to Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday, seeking removal of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for ‘abdication of duty’ during the violence in the national capital, in which 33 people have died so far.

“Instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation, the Central Government as also the newly elected Delhi Government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated,” the memorandum read.

The memorandum stated that the situation is so grim that the Delhi High Court had to step in on Wednesday and remind the Home Ministry and the police of their duty to act against the instigators and rioters. “This is a shameful indictment of the Central Government, the Home Ministry and the Home Minister himself,” it read.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also part of the delegation, said that they urged the President to use his power to protect ‘Rajdharma’.

Sonia Gandhi said that they felt satisfied after meeting the President as he said he will take cognisance of their demands.

The memorandum further added that though the violence has taken over the course of four days but the seeds of this division have been sown by deliberate, inflammatory remarks made by BJP leaders in the run-up to and even after the Delhi elections.

The death toll in the communal violence has now risen to 33 in Delhi, and over 200 people have been injured.

Congress had on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for “a colossal failure of duty”. It added that the Delhi government was equally responsible” for “not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace and harmony”.

