Congress meets allies, Left parties to discuss strategy in House

The Congress Tuesday called an informal meeting of its allies and Left parties to discuss coordination for the ongoing Parliament session. According to sources, the Congress is expected to reach out to all Opposition parties for a meeting on Wednesday to work together during the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Opposition parties may discuss their stance on ‘one nation, one election’ — Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the same. Modi has invited heads of all parties in Parliament to the meeting on Wednesday afternoon to talk about the idea mooted by him during the 16th Lok Sabha. The leaders will also talk about celebrations of 75 years of Independence and Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

The meeting, attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with the party’s newly appointed Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and senior leader Kodikkunnil Suresh, discussed the Speaker’s election, which will be held on Wednesday. Leaders from DMK, National Conference, VCK, IUML,RSP, KCM, NCP and the CPI(M) and CPI, were present at the informal meeting, said a source.

“Congress leaders said the Opposition should work in coordination in the 17th Lok Sabha. They said it’s an important session,” said one leader who participated in the meeting. He said the Congress leadership is also expected to contact leaders of the TMC, SP and BSP for a meeting on Wednesday.