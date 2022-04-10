Cong can’t set its own house in order: Mayawati on Rahul Gandhi’s alliance claims

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that BSP chief Mayawati had ignored his offer to form an alliance during the Uttar Pradesh polls, the latter lashed out at the Congress leader, rejecting claims that he had offered her the Chief Minister post in the alliance.

“Congress can’t mend its own way and can’t set its own house in order but is intruding into our matters,” she said. “Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think 100 times before commenting on the BSP.”

In another potshot at Gandhi, Mayawati said the BSP was not a party that was “made fun of across the world”. “We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament,” she said. Her comments come a day after Gandhi claimed that the Congress had reached out to Mayawati to form an alliance, but did not receive any response, suggesting that it was because she was under pressure from investigating agencies of the Central government

Speaking at a book launch event, the Congress leader said: “You must have seen that Mayawati did not fight the elections. We had sent a message to Mayawati, let’s have an alliance, you be the Chief Minister. She did not even talk. Those people… like Kanshi Ramji… I respect him a lot. They gave blood and sweat to awaken the Dalit voice in Uttar Pradesh… It is another matter that the Congress suffered losses (due to it)… but today Mayawati is saying she will not fight for that voice.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of BSP being afraid of BJP and that they asked us about the alliance and offered CM post to me and that I didn’t respond is outrightly fallacious,” Mayawati said. “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments show his inferior feelings and malevolence towards Dalits and the BSP.”

Drawing a parallel with the political system in China, Mayawati further said that India would soon be left with a single dominant party and no Opposition. “BJP and RSS are making India not just ‘Congress-mukt’ but also ‘opposition-mukt’ where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China’s political system,” the BSP chief said during a press conference on Sunday.

During the recently-held UP polls, the BSP was only able to manage a seat and a mere 12.8% of the vote share. The Congress party, too, was decimated in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, with its tally plunging to just 2 out of the total 403 seats.