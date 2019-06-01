Congress may have 52 MPs, but will not give BJP walkover in Parliament, says Rahul Gandhi

Hours after Sonia Gandhi was re-elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday said the party will work like a “pride of brave-hearted lions” despite only having 52 members in Lok Sabha. He added that the Congress will “fearlessly” do its duty as leading Opposition party to ensure the BJP has no walkover in Parliament.

The Congress is three MPs short of staking claim to the post of Leader of Opposition, which requires a party to have 55 MPs or ten per cent of the total strength.

“The Congress Party may have just 52 Lok Sabha members, but we will work together like a pride of brave hearted lions to protect our Constitution and Institutions and to fearlessly do our duty as the leading Opposition party. The BJP will have no walkover in Parliament,” the Congress president tweeted.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, meanwhile, in a statement to news agency ANI said the party will not stake claim to the Leader of Opposition “till we have the strength”.

Earlier in the day, Rahul congratulated his mother Sonia, saying, “Congratulations to Smt Sonia Gandhi on being elected Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party. Under her leadership, the Congress will prove to be a strong & effective opposition party, that will fight to defend the Constitution of India.”

The CPP meeting was attended by all 52 newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs, apart from Rajya Sabha members.