MP: Scindia threatens Kamal Nath govt, says will hit streets if promises made to teachers aren’t kept

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday threatened to take to the streets against his own party government in Madhya Pradesh if the demands of guest teachers were not accepted.

“Our manifesto (for Assembly elections) promised to fulfil your demand. The manifesto is a sacred book for us. If every promise is not fulfilled, I will take to the streets with you. Don’t think you are alone,” Scindia said in Kundila village in Tikamgarh.

He was addressing a rally when the guest teachers raised slogans.

Scindia, who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the Guna-Shivpuri constituency, has taken on the Kamal Nath government in the past too. Ahead of the Assembly polls in late 2018, his supporters had projected him as a future chief minister.

After the debacle in the Delhi elections, he has also asked the Congress to go to people with new thinking, ideology and working style.

“The country is changing. Similarly, people’s thought process is changing. We (Congress) have to change and reach out to people with a new approach,” he had said Wednesday.

