Congress made us ‘education refugees’ due to step-motherly treatment: Ladakh MP

Ladakh BJP member Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, who earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his fiery speech on scrapping special status to J&K in the Lok Sabha Wednesday, alleged that the Congress party had made people of his region ‘education refugees’ due to its step-motherly treatment.

“We are education refugees, meaning we have to migrate to other cities for education. It doesn’t feel nice,” ANI quoted Namgyal as saying.

Alluding to the absence of leadership in the Grand Old Party after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, Namgyal said it has become a true democracy now with no leadership where “everyone is free to say or do whatever they want to.”

“They have no leader. They have no leaders to expel. Everyone is free to say or do whatever they want to. The Congress leader who contested against me in elections had issued a press release praising removal of Article 370.”

On Wednesday, in the Lok Sabha, Namgyal had referred to the move as rectification of a mistake made by Congress and said, “Today is that day in Indian history when the mistakes made by the Congress under the leadership of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru are being rectified. But the government at the time didn’t even listen to us. And because we are under Kashmir, till date Ladakh has not been developed,” said Namgyal, adding that Ladakh has always wanted to be “an integral part of India”.

Apart from the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also showered him with praises for rising from being an office boy to become the MP from the newest Union Territory of India- Ladakh. Namgyal on Tuesday had given a rousing speech in the Lok Sabha on scrapping the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and on the bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

