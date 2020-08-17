‘Diversion of attention from FB-BJP links’: Congress denies Sanjay Jha’s claim of letter to Sonia Gandhi

Sanjay Jha and Randeep Surjewala. (File Photo)

The Congress on Monday rubbished a claim made by its suspended leader Sanjay Jha that 100 party members had written to president Sonia Gandhi, seeking a change in leadership and transparency in the working committee’s elections. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the “non-existent” letter was aimed at diverting attention from the links between the Facebook and BJP.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said, “‘Special Misinformation Group on Media-TV Debate Guidance’ in its whatsapp of today directed to run the story of a non existent letter of Congress leaders to divert attention from Facebook-BJP links. Of course, BJP stooges have started acting upon it.”

The Congress has accused the BJP of misusing social media after The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported that citing business imperatives, Facebook’s top public policy executive in India “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with the BJP despite the fact that they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence”.

Earlier in the day, Jha had claimed that about 100 leaders of the party, including members of Parliament, had written to Gandhi.

“It is estimated that around 100 Congress leaders (including MPs), distressed at the state of affairs within the party, have written a letter to Mrs Sonia Gandhi, Congress President, asking for change in political leadership and transparent elections in CWC. Watch this space,” Sanjay Jha tweeted.

Jha was sacked as the spokesperson of the party last month “for anti-party activities and breach of discipline”. Jha’s removal came on a day when he took to twitter to criticise the party action against Sachin Pilot.

