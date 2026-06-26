Congress, Left urge Centre to withdraw amended FCRA rules

LEADERS OF the Congress and the CPI(M) wrote separately to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, urging them to withdraw the recently notified Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Rules, 2026, alleging that the changes would severely restrict the functioning of NGOs, minority institutions and voluntary organisations across the country.

In the letter to the Prime Minister, Congress general secretary and Public Accounts Committee chairperson K C Venugopal described the amendments as a “systemic assault” on India’s civil society and accused the government of attempting to tighten control over non-governmental organisations through executive action after facing resistance in Parliament.

“The latest amendments reflect a disturbing intent to micromanage, harass and financially cripple the voluntary sector,” Venugopal wrote, arguing that forcing NGOs to choose activities from a government-prescribed list and restricting their operations to pre-approved geographical areas would undermine their ability to respond to emergencies and local needs.

Venugopal also objected to provisions requiring organisations to seek additional approvals and pay separate fees for expanding their operations to other states. According to Venugopal, the amendments impose “extortionate fines” of up to 30% of foreign funds received, or a minimum of Rs 1 lakh for violations such as operating outside approved geographical areas.

The Congress leader further criticised new disclosure requirements mandating NGOs to furnish details of their social media accounts, websites and publications, calling them part of a “mass surveillance” framework. Venugopal also linked the rules to the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, which sought to create a “Designated Authority” to take over assets created from foreign contributions when an organisation’s FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or expires. The government had deferred discussion on the Bill after Opposition protests in Parliament.

“Now, the government is attempting to implement the same draconian controls through the back door via executive rule amendments, completely bypassing the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Separately, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, raising what he termed “serious constitutional concerns” over the amendments and seeking their immediate withdrawal. Brittas argued that while regulation of foreign contributions is a legitimate sovereign function, it must not become a tool for constricting the functioning of charitable, educational and faith-based organisations.

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In his letter, Brittas said the amendments marked a shift from regulating foreign funds to regulating voluntary organisations themselves, citing provisions that prescribe specific categories of activities, geographically restrict operations, expand reporting requirements and widen the definition of “key functionaries”.