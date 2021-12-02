‘Not divine right of an individual’: Prashant Kishore on Opposition leadership

After several Congress leaders expressed their displeasure over TMC chief Mamata Banerjee hinting at a united opposition minus Congress, political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday said that leadership of the Opposition should be decided democratically. He also added that the Congress’ leadership is not the divine right of an individual.

The criticism, apparently aimed at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, follows a similar jibe by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Mumbai on Wednesday.

“The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically,” Kishore wrote on Twitter.

A day earlier, Banerjee had visited NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and hinted at the possibility of forming a coalition of regional parties to defeat the BJP in 2024 general elections. However, she said that the coalition will not be along the lines of Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

“If all the regional parties are together, then it is very easy to defeat the BJP,” Banerjee said in Mumbai, adding “you can’t be abroad most of the time. Continuous endeavour is necessary in politics.”

Rahul Gandhi has been criticised time and again by the opposition for his numerous overseas trips.

Two months ago, Kishor had been in talks with Congress party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, prompting rumours that Kishor may be joining Congress. However, indications of a rift between the poll strategist and the party emerged after he publicly critcised its leaders following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.