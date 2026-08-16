Congress leaders, some students detained ahead of Amit Shah’s Alwar visit

Rajasthan Police has detained a few Congress leaders as well as some students ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Alwar on Sunday. While the Congress claimed that around two dozen party leaders and students were detained, the police said that only 7-8 persons were detained.

Congress workers said that party’s Khairthal Tijara district president Balram Yadav was detained with his supporters while he had reached a hotel for a meal on Saturday afternoon.

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Khairthal Tijara Congress worker Ramniwas told The Indian Express that Yadav and other party workers were detained by the police at the hotel itself and brought to Khairthal police station on Sunday morning. “Around two dozen party workers and students are under detention at the Khairthal police station,” Ramniwas said, adding that hundreds of party workers have gathered at the police station in protest against the detentions.