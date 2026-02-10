Congress leader’s request to Amartya Sen, Romila Thapar: Don’t attend Kerala conference ‘aimed at legitimising authoritarian govt’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Congress Working Committee member and former Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, has urged eminent personalities and intellectuals to reconsider their participation in a conclave hosted by the Kerala government next week.
The ‘International Conference on Development and Democracy’ is scheduled to be held on February 15.
In an open letter addressed to Professor Amartya Sen, Professor Romila Thapar, Dr Sakunthala Thilsted, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi, Chennithala said that considering approaching Kerala Assembly elections, “The conference appears less an academic forum and more a carefully choreographed effort aimed at reclaiming moral legitimacy for an incumbent government whose record on democratic freedoms, institutional integrity, and public accountability is under sustained criticism and increasingly viewed as authoritarian.”
Chennithala claimed that images, selective quotations, and curated excerpts would be circulated to allegedly create the impression that leading global minds approve of the government’s claims on development and democracy and mask the lived realities experienced by many residents of Kerala.
He said participation in the conference would be interpreted not merely as academic engagement but as moral endorsement of what he described as an increasingly authoritarian dispensation. If the invitees still decide to attend, he urged them to insist that their complete remarks be placed in the public domain without any editing and that issues of civil liberties, institutional independence, and accountability be addressed openly.
