‘Great example of women power, Iron Lady of India’: Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi

The Congress party and its several leaders paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.
Former party president Rahul Gandhi hailed her as a great example of women power while paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial “Shakti Sthal” in New Delhi. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.
मेरी दादी अंतिम घड़ी तक निडरता से देश सेवा में लगी रहीं- उनका जीवन हमारे लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत है।
नारी शक्ति की बेहतरीन उदाहरण श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/IoElhOswji
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 31, 2021
Shri @RahulGandhi pays his tribute to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi at Shakti Stal on the 37th anniversary of her martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/oMEqnuUunm
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2021
“My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “A great example of women power, humble tributes to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,” he added.
A lifelong dedication to serve & sacrifice for our nation is in our DNA.#IndiasIndira pic.twitter.com/XPYd31HdWQ
— Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2021
भारत को आधुनिकीकरण की दौड़ में अग्रसर करने में, भारत की प्रथम महिला प्रधानमंत्री व महिला सशक्तिकरण की प्रतीक, श्रीमती इन्दिरा गांधी जी के बृहद योगदान के लिए इतिहास हमेशा साक्षी रहेगा।
अपने खून से भारत को सींचने वालीं, श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी के बलिदान दिवस पर उन्हें शत शत नमन💐 pic.twitter.com/JUa3O2u7dn
— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 31, 2021
The Congress also lauded the former prime minister’s contribution to the country. “She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,” the Congress said on the microblogging site.
#RememberTheMartyr pic.twitter.com/vnwrQc9oko
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2021
Senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, too, shared a picture of the former PM writing: “Remember The Martyr.”
