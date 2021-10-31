scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 31, 2021
‘Great example of women power, Iron Lady of India’: Congress leaders pay tributes to Indira Gandhi

“My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
October 31, 2021 10:28:20 am
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, at Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

The Congress party and its several leaders paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi hailed her as a great example of women power while paying floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at her memorial “Shakti Sthal” in New Delhi. Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister, was assassinated on this day in 1984 by two of her own security guards.

“My grandmother served the country fearlessly till the last moment — her life is a source of inspiration for us,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. “A great example of women power, humble tributes to Indira Gandhi on her martyrdom day,” he added.

The Congress also lauded the former prime minister’s contribution to the country. “She represented strength. She epitomised sacrifice. She personified service. A billion salutes to the Iron Lady of India, our very first woman Prime Minister, a true Bharat Ratna, Smt. Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary,” the Congress said on the microblogging site.

Senior leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, too, shared a picture of the former PM writing: “Remember The Martyr.”

