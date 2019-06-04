Toggle Menu
Congress leaders Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Abdul Sattar resign; likely to join BJP

Patil had earlier resigned as Opposition leader last month. His son Sujoy Vikhe Patil successfully contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Ahmednagar.

Abdul Sattar (L) and Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (R). (File)

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Tuesday resigned as an MLA and is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Patil had earlier resigned as Opposition leader last month. His son Sujoy Vikhe Patil successfully contested the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Ahmednagar. The Congress leader submitted his resignation as an MLA to Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade at his office in Maharashtra, an official told PTI.

Three-time Congress MLA from Sillod and former MoS Abdul Sattar also quit, saying he will join the saffron party. Sattar is a close aide of Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan.

Meanwhile, senior BJP minister Girish Bapat handed in his resignation as MLA after he was elected as an MP from Pune constituency.

