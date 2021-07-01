Congress leader’s PSO booked on rape charge

The Haryana Police on Wednesday said they are probing the charges of rape against the PSO of a senior Congress leader from Rohtak. The police have already lodged an FIR against the PSO, Jitender, a sub-inspector in Haryana Police, under the charges of rape on the complaint of a nurse two days ago.

Rohtak DSP Gorakhpal said that the victim and the PSO were in contact with each other for the past year. “The accused was apparently coaxing her for long, as he was associated with a senior Congress leader,” said the DSP.

One night, the accused allegedly raped the nurse at gunpoint in her room in Rohtak. Later, she became pregnant. The nurse told the police that she did not report the matter to the police earlier because of his threats. The DSP said the matter is now being investigated but no arrest has been made so far. ens