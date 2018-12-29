Congress leaders, MLAs skip party’s foundation day event

The 134th Foundation Day celebrations of the Congress witnessed the absence of senior party leaders, local MLAs and party’s elected representatives in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, here at the state party headquarters on Friday.

The only important party functionaries present were the state Congress president Amit Chavda, Gujarat Pradesh Seva Dal president Rutvij Makwana and three municipal councillors, including Haji Asrar Mirza. Ahmedabad City Congress Committee (ACCC) president Shashikant Patel and Leader of Opposition Dinesh Sharma were also absent.

“Not even 134 persons attended the foundation day function,” a party leader, who attended the event, said.

Shailesh Parmar, Congress MLA from Danilimida told The Indian Express that there was another function in his constituency which he had to attend and thus could not attend the foundation day celebrations.

Parmar refused to comment if the lack of attendance was in response to many senior leaders criticising the functioning of Chavda, a few days ago. “The leader of the party must have good rapport with workers and other leaders so as to run the party affairs smoothly,” he said. Meanwhile, Chavda hoisted the party flag at the function and recalled the contribution of the party and sacrifices of its leaders.