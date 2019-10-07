Congress leaders meet Sheikh Hasina, Sonia to visit Bangladesh

CONGRESS PRESIDENT Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday met visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and discussed a wide range of issues, including relations between the two countries. Gandhi accepted an invitation by Hasina to visit Bangladesh for commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s liberation.

Hasina also extended her invitation to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Priyanka met Hasina separately along with mother Sonia after the formal talks Sonia, Singh and Congress foreign affairs department chairman Anand Sharma had with Hasina and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, senior ministers and her advisers.

Priyanka was not part of the formal talks. She later joined her mother in meeting Hasina separately. “Hasina wanted to talk to Sonia and Priyanka alone.. the three of them were alone for a while. Hasina had stayed in Delhi after her father’s assassination… she has warm personal relations with the Gandhis,” a source said.

Both sides avoided issues which are partisan, a source said when asked whether NRC issue came up for discussion. “Economy, regional issues, world issues… how to create opportunities for the youth… it was a wide ranging discussion,” the source said.