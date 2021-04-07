Congress leader’s disqualification plea: Goa Speaker order on April 20

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian posted the matter for further hearing on April 20 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Speaker had agreed on the date.

Nudged by the Supreme Court, the Goa Assembly Speaker on Tuesday agreed to pass orders on April 20 on a Congress leader’s petition seeking disqualification of 10 party MLAs who had joined the BJP in July 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian posted the matter for further hearing on April 20 after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the Speaker had agreed on the date.

The plea contended that in July 2019, the 10 MLAs, claiming to constitute two-thirds of the Congress party in the state Assembly, “decided to merge the said legislature party with the BJP”. The Speaker took note of the “alleged merger” and “allotted these 10 MLAs seats in the Assembly along with the members of the BJP”, the plea said, and sought directions to restrain them from participating in Assembly proceedings.