Cong leader’s murder: Anything possible with person having 13 FIRs against him, says CM Khattar

A day after Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Faridabad, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday said the deceased leader had 13 FIRs registered against him and he had been declared a person of bad character. “Anything could be possible with such a person. Personal enmity could be a reason behind Chaudhary’s murder,” Khattar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The chief minister also informed that police teams have been formed to investigate the murder and assured that culprits won’t be spared. Faridabad Police had issued a similar statement about Chaudhary in the aftermath of his murder as the authorities suspected that the killing was the fallout of his “criminal background”.

Chaudhary was on his way to the gym, where we worked out daily, when the incident took place, as per police. The police authorities suspect that the accused followed him from his home to a gym in Sector 9 and opened fire at him when he parked his vehicle. The FIR has been registered against unknown persons based on a complaint by his brother.

The incident took place at 9.05 am when Chaudhary reached Equilibrium Gym, located on the second floor of a building in HUDA market. “He was alone in his Fortuner car. As soon as he parked, turned off the engine, and was getting out of the vehicle, three people shot at him and fled,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police.

फरीदाबाद में कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और नेता विकास चौधरी की हत्या एक निन्दनीय, शर्मनाक और दुखद घटना है। यह हरियाणा मे बिगड़ती कानून व्यवस्था का आईना है। प्रभु श्री चौधरी की आत्मा को शांति और परिवार को ये आघात सहने की शक्ति दे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 27, 2019

Hours after Chaudhary was shot dead by unknown assailants in Faridabad, party president Rahul Gandhi condemned the leader’s killing and blamed the state’s ‘deteriorating law and order’ for it.

“The murder of Faridabad Congress spokesperson is shameful and sad. This is a mirror of the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. May god bless his soul and give his family the strength to cope with this loss,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.