Congress leader Thomas defends attending CPM Kerala event

Replying to a Congress show cause notice over him attending a CPI(M) seminar, former Union minister K V Thomas has insisted that his actions do not go against party discipline and that it must join hands with like-minded outfits in order to take on the BJP.

This comes as another Congress leader, former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar, refused to reply to a disciplinary committee show cause notice for going against the “party line”.

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar, who is a member of the party’s disciplinary panel chaired by A K Antony, said they have received the reply of Thomas but not Jakhar, who now faces action including suspension or expulsion for violating party discipline.

“We had given both the leaders notices to reply within a week, but we have not received Jakhar’s reply to the notice. The disciplinary committee will hold its meeting in the next day or two and will take appropriate action, which includes suspension or expulsion,” Anwar told reporters.

Thomas, in his reply, is learnt to have expressed grief over not being able to meet senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for over three years despite seeking an appointment multiple times. He has said that only the Nehru-Gandhi family can lead the Congress as it is the binding force, but it was sad that a senior leader could not meet Rahul for three years.

Pointing out that the seminar on Centre-State relations was attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin, Thomas has argued that the Congress will have to join hands with like-minded parties if it is serious about challenging the BJP.

Thomas in his reply is learnt to have recounted the chain of events, including the fact that he had sent a note to Congress president Sonia Gandhi seeking her direction after CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury approached him inviting him to the seminar in the first week of March.

He said he had decided not to attend the event after Gandhi asked Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor not to attend another CPI(M) seminar.

However, he changed his mind after state Congress president K Sudhakaran launched a “personal attack” on him. Thomas pointed out that he did not speak anything against the party at the seminar. In fact, he said, he quoted Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament and Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech in the constituent Assembly.

Jakhar, on the other hand, said on Monday: “I have not replied.” Sources close to him said Jakhar views the notice as an “insult” which has hurt his “self-respect”.