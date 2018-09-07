Kidnapping remarks: Congress leader Subodh Saoji announces Rs 5 lakh for chopping off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue

Former Maharashtra chief minister Subodh Saoji. (ANI) Former Maharashtra chief minister Subodh Saoji. (ANI)

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Subodh Saoji has announced a reward of Rs five lakh to anyone who “chops off the tongue” of BJP MLA Ram Kadam who had promised to abduct women earlier this week.

Condemning Kadam’s remarks, the Congress leader told news agency ANI, “As a lawmaker, it doesn’t suit Ram Kadam to make such embarrassing remarks. My appeal to the citizens of Maharashtra is – anyone who chops off the BJP MLA’s tongue will be rewarded with Rs five lakh.”

#WATCH: Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Subodh Savji says ‘I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who chops off BJP MLA Ram Kadam’s tongue. I strongly condemn him saying girls should be abducted.’ (06.09.18) pic.twitter.com/Y3h8AR7Vd1 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

According to a video shared by NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Twitter, the MLA, while addressing a gathering, offered his telephone number to men and said if any of the men have proposed to a girl and is facing problems, he would speak with the man’s parents. If they also approve of the marriage, Kadam said he would kidnap the girl for them.

“You can call me.. if you call me saying I have proposed a girl and need your help.. I will definitely help you.. I will call your parents and ask them…If they say they like that girl then… I will kidnap that girl and give her to you.. now take my number”, Kadam said in the video. The MLA, from Mumbai’s Ghatkopar constituency, made the claim at a dahi handi event.

While the MLA apologised on Thursday, he was issued a notice from the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) who took suo motu cognisance of the legislator’s remarks.

“We have issued a notice to Kadam and asked him to present his side within a period of eight days,” MSCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had said.

