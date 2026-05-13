Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital

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Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon Wednesday morning for a minor procedure, hospital sources told The Indian Express.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Gandhi visited the hospital for a routine check-up. “She is now back home,” he said, PTI quoted.
More details are awaited.
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