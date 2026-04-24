Congress leader’s 19-year-old son shot dead in midnight attack on their Chhattisgarh home
According to the local Birra police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am in Karhi village at the residence of Congress block-level leader Sammelal Kashyap, 55, who runs a business supplying cement and sand for construction work.
2 min readRaipurUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 01:50 PM IST
Aayush Kashyap, the 19-year-old son of Congress leader Sammelal Kashyap, was shot dead by masked gunmen in Janjgir-Champa on Friday while his 16-year-old brother survived with a hand injury in what appears to be a targeted attack. (File/representative)
The 19-year-old son of a Congress leader was shot dead and his younger son was injured in an attack by three gunmen who barged into their home in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district in the early hours of Friday.
According to the local Birra police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am in Karhi village at the residence of Congress block-level leader Sammelal Kashyap, 55, who runs a business supplying cement and sand for construction work.
Three men came on a bike and barged into his house after which one of them opened fire at Kashyap’s son, Ayush, twice on the chest. His other son, a 16-year-old, got shot in an arm. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Ayush was declared brought dead while the minor is being treated for his injuries and is said to be out of danger.
Janjgir-Champa Additional Superintendent of Police Umesh Kashyap said, “We have made multiple teams to track down the accused.”
The teams have put up barricades at different exit points in the district and are sifting through CCTV cameras at checkpoints and highways.
Speaking reporters, the minor said they were asleep when the sudden banging on the door woke them up. He said, “My sister tried to stop them but they threatened her with the gun and demanded money and mobile phones. We handed over cash and they took my sister’s phone.” The gunmen locked the door before fleeing from the spot.
Speaking with The Indian Express, Janjgir Champa MLA Vyas Kashyap from the Congress party said, “I have spoken with the family members. They said this is not a case of robbery but a business rivalry. This has been done by the sand mafia who used to threaten Kashyap.”
“Kashyap had expressed he received threats in the past and that he could be harmed but his son got targeted. The family had recently brought a JCB machine. Their business was going well. Illegal sand mining has been going on rampantly and the government is not taking any action on them which has led to this incident,” alleged Kashyap.
Jayprakash S Naidu is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently serving as the state correspondent for Chhattisgarh. With an extensive career in frontline journalism, he reports on the political, security, and humanitarian landscape of Central India.
Expertise and Experience
Specialized Conflict Reporting: Jayprakash is a leading voice on the Maoist/Naxalite conflict in the Bastar region. His reporting provides a critical, ground-level view of:
Internal Security: Tracking high-stakes encounters, surrender programs for senior Maoist leaders, and the establishment of security camps in formerly inaccessible "heartland" villages.
Tribal Rights & Displacement: Investigative reporting on the identity and land struggles of thousands of displaced tribals fleeing conflict zones for neighboring states.
Governance & Bureaucratic Analysis: He consistently monitors the evolution of Chhattisgarh as it marks 25 years of statehood, covering:
Electoral Politics: Analyzing the shift in power between the BJP and Congress and the impact of regional tribal movements.
Public Policy: Reporting on landmark infrastructure projects (e.g., mobile connectivity in remote zones) and judicial interventions, such as High Court rulings on civil and family law.
Diverse Investigative Background: Prior to his current focus on Chhattisgarh, Jayprakash held reported from Maharashtra, where he specialized in:
Crisis & Disaster Management: Notable for his extensive coverage of the Cyclone Tauktae barge tragedy (P-305) and the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on frontline personnel.
Legal & Human Rights: Investigative pieces for platforms like Article-14, focusing on police accountability and custodial deaths across India.
Environmental & Social Justice: Authoritative reporting on the Hasdeo Aranya forest protests and the approval of major tiger reserves, highlighting the tension between industrial mining and environmental preservation. ... Read More