Congress leader’s 19-year-old son shot dead in midnight attack on their Chhattisgarh home

Aayush Kashyap, the 19-year-old son of Congress leader Sammelal Kashyap, was shot dead by masked gunmen in Janjgir-Champa on Friday while his 16-year-old brother survived with a hand injury in what appears to be a targeted attack. (File/representative)

The 19-year-old son of a Congress leader was shot dead and his younger son was injured in an attack by three gunmen who barged into their home in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district in the early hours of Friday.

According to the local Birra police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am in Karhi village at the residence of Congress block-level leader Sammelal Kashyap, 55, who runs a business supplying cement and sand for construction work.

Three men came on a bike and barged into his house after which one of them opened fire at Kashyap’s son, Ayush, twice on the chest. His other son, a 16-year-old, got shot in an arm. Both were rushed to a hospital, where Ayush was declared brought dead while the minor is being treated for his injuries and is said to be out of danger.