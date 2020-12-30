Congress leader, nephew shot dead in UP

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday.

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday.

Former district unit vice president of Congress Ashok Patel (55) had an old rivalry with his neighbour Kamlesh Kumar, who arrived at his house on Tuesday night and opened fire with his rifle, Superintendent of Police, Ankit Mittal, said.

Patel’s 28-year-old nephew Shubham, who rushed on hearing the gunshot, was also shot at, the SP said, adding that both died on the spot.

Infuriated over the murder, Patel’s family members tried to set the house of the accused on fire but police arrived on the scene and managed to control the situation, the SP said.

Kumar is absconding and teams have been constituted for nabbing him, the SP said.

Police force has been deployed in the village in view of the prevailing tension, the SP said, adding the family of the victim is yet to file a police complaint.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.