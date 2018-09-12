Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls PM Modi ‘unpadh-gawaar’

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

In a controversial statement, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an “unpadh-gawaar” (illiterate). His remarks come in reaction to the screening of a short film on Modi, ‘Chalo jeet hain’, in Mumbai schools.

Talking to news agency ANI, Nirupam said, “Jo bachhe school, college mein padh rahe hain woh Modi jaise unpadh-gawaar ke baare mein jaan kar unko kya milne wala hai? Yeh bahut sharmnaak baat hai ki aaj tak humare desh ke nagrik aur bacchhon ko pata hi nahi hai ki PM ki degree kitni hai. (What will the children studying in schools, colleges gain by learning about an illiterate like Modi? It is a shameful thing that the country’s citizens and children still do not know how many degrees the PM has).”

This is not the first time a Congress leader has spoken harshly against Modi. Just before the Gujarat Assembly elections last year, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had called Modi a ‘neech’ which eventually led to his suspension from the party.

