Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s home vandalised; he says ‘this cannot be Hinduism’

The residence of senior Congress leader and ex-Union minister Salman Khurshid in Nainital was vandalised and set on fire by a group of miscreants on Monday. The incident comes days after Khurshid sparked controversy by comparing a “robust version” of Hindutva to the jihadist Islam of terror groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram in his book ‘Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times’.

Khurshid took to Facebook and shared images and visuals of the attack, showing charred doors and broken window panes.

“I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?” his post read.

He further said, “So such is debate now. Shame is too ineffective a word. Besides I still hope that we can reason together one day and agree to disagree if not more”.

Police said around 20 people have been booked for the violence.

“Rakesh Kapil and 20 others have been booked. Strict action will be taken against perpetrators,” DGI (Kumaun) Neelesh Anand was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Khurshid’s comments in his book have sparked a row, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintaining that Hinduism and Hindutva are “different things” and slamming the ideology of the BJP-RSS. The BJP, meanwhile, claimed the Congress leadership nurses a “pathological hatred” for Hinduism.

Khurshid, who stood by the remarks made in his new book on the Ayodhya verdict, had come under attack on Thursday from the BJP as well as his party colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad. Azad called the comparison “factually wrong” and an “exaggeration”, even as partymen rued in private the timing of the row ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Whatever the rationalisation, Khurshid writes, the Ayodhya saga was about one faith trumping the methods of another. He adds, “Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years. Since the political content was clear, the term inevitably found place in election campaigns.”

Khurshid’s book explores in detail the Babri Masjid-Ram Janambhoomi issue and its impact, the legal battle on the matter, and the judgments of the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court. Khurshid also writes in the book about the divergence of views in the Congress over the issue of Hindutva.

Meanwhile, an injunction suit has been filed before a Delhi court seeking to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the book for allegedly harming social integrity and hurting the sentiments of a large section of society. The suit was filed by right-wing group Hindu Sena’s president Vishnu Gupta. The petition seeks prohibitory injunction against the publication, distribution, circulation and sale of the book and also ban it “in the larger interest of the society and country”.