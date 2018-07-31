Congress leader roughed up, MP govt offers security

Congress leader Deepak Babaria (Source: Twitter/@BabariaDeepak) Congress leader Deepak Babaria (Source: Twitter/@BabariaDeepak)

Months before the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, an incident of suspected infighting in the Opposition Congress has prompted Home Minister Bhupendra Singh to offer security to Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Deepak Babaria who was roughed up in Rewa on Sunday.

After Babaria’s assertion at a press conference that either state Congress chief Kamal Nath or the party’s campaign committee chief Jyotiraditya Scindia will become the chief minister if the party comes to power in the state, and that there was no scope for the third person, he was manhandled, allegedly by supporters of Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh.

A group of Congress workers raised slogans and reportedly entered Babaria’s room and questioned him why he announced two names and excluded Singh. While Babaria claimed that it was a conspiracy by the ruling BJP to malign the Congress, Singh denounced the incident, saying those responsible should be handed out maximum punishment.

On Monday, the home minister wrote to Babaria, offering him security. “He has been attacked a number of times. He being an outsider, it is our duty to protect him,’’ he said. Babaria hails from Gujarat.

While Babaria said he does not need protection, the Congress said the home minister must improve law and order situation in the state before offering protection to the rival party’s leader.

