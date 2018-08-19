Congress leader Randeep Surjewala accuses Centre, Haryana govt of back-stabbing people of Ahirwal region

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File) Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File)

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday accused the BJP-led governments at the Centre and Haryana of back-stabbing the people of Ahirwal, who paved the saffron party’s way to power in previous Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Addressing a ‘Parivartan Rally’ at Ramlila ground in Gurgaon district’s Pataudi in, he said the people of Ahirwal elected BJP MLAs in all 11 assembly seats of the region, and claimed that it is facing water scarcity, lack of development, educational facilities and basic amenities.

“BJP formed its government in the state only because of the all-out support by Ahirwal as the people believed that BJP will bring ‘chaudhar’, ‘taqat’, water, employment and justice to poor and backwards, but they got cheated on all accounts,” he claimed.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not given any audience to three BJP MPs of Bhiwani and Sonepat region for last two months, who wanted to meet him regarding the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal issue,” he alleged.

Blaming the Central and state governments for the sky-rocketing prices of petrol and diesel, the Congress leader said, “During the last four years, the BJP regime has increased the central excise duty 11 times on petrol. Diesel was Rs 56.71 per litre on May 16, 2014 when Mr Modi assumed the charge of PM and the same has shot up to Rs 69.71 per litre, despite the much-reduced rates of international crude oil.”

“Similarly, the state BJP government increased the VAT burden by more than five times, increasing the 21 per cent VAT on petrol to 26.25 per cent and almost doubling the VAT on diesel from 9.24 per cent to 17.22 per cent,” he said.

“The people of Haryana will teach a befitting lesson to BJP in the next polls,” he claimed.

