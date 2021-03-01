Watch: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi does one-arm push-up before school students

Rahul Gandhi doing push-ups at St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu, Tamil Nadu (Source: screengrab of video posted on Rahul Gandhi's Intagram page)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was seen performing an Aikido move and push-ups before students of St. Joseph’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Mulagumoodu, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

In a video shared by the former Congress president on Instagram, Rahul was seen demonstrating the Japanese martial art before the entire school. Later on, another student of the school asked Gandhi to do push-ups and the Congress leader readily complied with the request.

Accepting the student’s challenge, Rahul Gandhi did 15 push-ups and even ended the drill with an one-arm push-up. The students responded with a loud applause and cheers.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the students who took his autograph and clicked photos with him. He also took questions from them and broke into impromptu dance moves with them.

The students also sang songs and put up dance performances for the Congress leader.

Its handshakes, autographs & selfies all around! Adorations for Shri @RahulGandhi at St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari are sky-high!#TNwithRahulGandhi

Last week, boxer Vijender Singh had tweeted that Rahul Gandhi had the abs of a boxer.

Gandhi ventured into the sea with local fishermen during his recent visit to Kerala. Sharing a photo of Gandhi standing on a boat, with his clothes wet from swimming, Vijender had tweeted: “Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go”.

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Most daring young fit & people's leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji

The photo was widely shared on social media.