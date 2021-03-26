Congress leader seeks police security after alleged threat

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the request would be verified and processed.

Congress leader and businessman Rakesh Malli has sought police protection after he received an alleged life-threat, police sources said on Friday.

In his petition to the police, Malli claimed that the sons of the late underworld don-turned-social activist Muttappa Rai and Bengaluru-based rowdies Onti Rohit and ‘Silent’ Sunil were conspiring to eliminate him.

Malli was earlier identified with Rai but had distanced from him during his last days, the sources said.

Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the request would be verified and processed.