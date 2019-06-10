Congress leader on fast says TRS buying MLAs to finish Opposition

Congress Legislative Party leader in Telangana Assembly, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is on a fast-unto-death to protest the Speaker allowing 12 rebel Congress MLAs to switch to the TRS, on Sunday alleged that the ruling party was “purchasing Congress MLAs to finish off the Opposition”.

The TDP’s Telangana unit and Telangana Jana Samithi have backed his fast.

Vikramarka is set to lose his position as Leader of Opposition in Assembly as the Congress now has just six MLAs.

“TRS is buying Congress MLAs to finish off the Opposition. Several disqualification petitions we submitted are pending with the Speaker but he still accepted the rebel MLAs’ request to switch sides. We have filed a petition in court. We will also file a petition in Lokpal,’’ Vikramarka said.

TRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the Speaker did nothing illegal.