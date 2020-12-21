Day after celebrating 93rd birthday, Congress leader Motilal Vora dies

A trusted Gandhi family loyalist , Vora had served several terms as a Rajya Sabha member and was also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)

A day after celebrating his birthday, veteran Congress leader Motilal Vora passed away Monday at the age of 93. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had tested positive for Covid-19 in October and was admitted to AIIMS in the national capital.

His family told PTI that he passed away following post-COVID-19 complications.

Born in 1927, Vora worked in several newspapers before joining politics. He served as the Congress party’s treasurer for many years before Ahmed Patel was given the post two years back. A trusted Gandhi family loyalist , Vora had served several terms as a Rajya Sabha member and was also a former Governor of Uttar Pradesh. He also served as Union Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Civil Aviation in Congress regime at the centre.

PTI reported that Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

He was a Rajya Sabha member from Chhattisgarh till April this year. Vohra was also the AICC general secretary (administration) before the recent party reshuffle by the then party president Sonia Gandhi.

Vora ji was a true congressman and a wonderful human being. We will miss him very much. My love & condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MvBBGGJV27 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 21, 2020

A number of Congress leaders had tested tested positive for coronavirus in the recent past. Veteran Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel and Tarun Gogoi died due to Covid-19.

