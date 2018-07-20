Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge boycotts Lokpal selection panel meet again

This is the third time Kharge has boycotted a meeting of the selection committee. He had not attended meetings on March 1 and April 10 giving the same argument. (Express file photo) This is the third time Kharge has boycotted a meeting of the selection committee. He had not attended meetings on March 1 and April 10 giving the same argument. (Express file photo)

MALLIKARJUN KHARGE, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday once again boycotted a meeting of the Lokpal selection committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge wrote to the Prime Minister hours before the meeting, arguing that inviting him as a special invitee “without rights of participation, recording of opinion and voting in the procedure” is only to mislead the nation.

He said the BJP government in the past four years could have amended the Lokpal Act to include the “leader of the single largest opposition party” as a member of the selection committee. “The fact that this amendment has never been brought before the House by the government clearly indicates that the government is keen to keep the opposition outside the process of appointing the Lokpal,” Kharge wrote.



“The government insists on continuing to invite me as a special invitee to the Selection Committee meeting despite being aware of the fact that there is no such provision under Section 4 of the Lokpal Act. It has been four years since your government came to power and if the government was indeed sincere about including the voice of the opposition in this process, it could have brought in the necessary amendments to ensure the same,” Kharge said in his letter.

He pointed out that the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha has already approved the Amendment to the Lokpal Act to include the leader of the single largest opposition party as a member of the selection committee.

“The submissions made by the government in the Supreme Court and its actions indicate that the appointment of the Lokpal has never been accorded due importance or priority by your government. In fact, the recent actions of the government, including the dilution of the Right to Information Act and the Whistleblower’s Protection Act, shows that instead of strengthening laws to fight corruption and empowering the common man, betrays the intentions of this government,” he said.

He argued that the process of appointing the Lokpal “under such circumstances is vitiated”.

“I would also like to caution that any eminent person who would be chosen for appointment as Lokpal would not accept this appointment made by Selection Committee, that did not consider the views of the Opposition…” he said.

Kharge said he will not attend the meeting of the Selection Committee till the time the Leader of the single largest opposition party is conferred “the status of a full-fledged member as envisioned in the Lokpal Act, 2013”.

