Congress leader M M Jacob passes away; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi laud his contribution

Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya governor M M Jacob passed away today at a private hospital in Pala near due to age-related ailments, his family said, he was 90. Jacob, a former Union minister, had also served as a deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha in the 80s.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Jacob’s demise, saying he made notable contributions as a parliamentarian and a minister. “Saddened by the demise of former Meghalaya Governor MM Jacob. He made notable contributions to the nation as a parliamentarian, minister and governor,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted quoting Modi.

“He worked extensively for the development of Kerala. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour,” the tweet said.

Expressing his condolence, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the death of Jacob has left a deep void in the Congress family. “The passing away of Shri M M Jacob, leaves a deep void in the Congress family. A former Governor, Minister and Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, his contribution to nation building was immense. My condolences to his grieving family. May his soul rest in peace,” he said on Twitter.

Senior Congress leaders of the state unit, including president M M Hassan, condoled his death.

Hailing from Ramapuram in the district, Jacob had served as a general secretary and treasurer of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee and the Chairman of the Kerala State Seva Dal Board. He was also a member of the AICC for many years. His funeral will be held tomorrow.

