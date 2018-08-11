Congress leader Kamal Nath moves SC for VVPAT slips’ check

The petition also sought an increase in the display time for the VVPAT slip for voters from the current seven to 15 seconds. (Representational Image) The petition also sought an increase in the display time for the VVPAT slip for voters from the current seven to 15 seconds. (Representational Image)

The Supreme Court will hear next week a plea by Congress leader Kamal Nath seeking a direction to the Election Commission to randomly verify VVPAT slips with EVM votes in 10 per cent of polling stations in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due.

The plea was mentioned before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra which agreed to list it during the next week.

The petition also sought an increase in the display time for the VVPAT slip for voters from the current seven to 15 seconds. This was necessary as in seven seconds, the majority of voters who may not be well-versed with technology will not be able to look to the paper trail and confirm if the VVPAT is showing the correct slip, it said.

“In the absence of any empirical study on each state with regard to the capability of voter to identify the votes cast, the time fixed by the ECI for display as seven seconds (7 sec) is arbitrary and must be increased to a reasonable time ie. Fifteen seconds (15 sec),” the plea said.

The Congress leader also wanted the court to direct EC to prohibit deletion of voters from the voter list without intimation to all political parties. He stated that the poll panel had dropped lakhs of voters from the Madhya Pradesh list.

