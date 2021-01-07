Congress leader K K Ramachandran Master passes away at 78

Veteran Congress leader K K Ramachandran died of a heart attack early on Thursday. (Photo for representation)

Former Minister and veteran Congress leader K K Ramachandran died of a heart attack early on Thursday, party sources said. He was 78.

Popularly known as Ramachandran Master, the Congress leader had represented the party as an MLA six times – three times from Kalpetta and thrice from Sultan Bathery Assembly constituency.

Native of Koothuparamba in Kannur district, Ramachandran Master entered active politics after quitting his job as a teacher in 1980.

He was secretary of Kozhikode District Congress Committee.

He was Minister for Food & Civil Supplies in the A K Antony Ministry from 1995 and Health Minister in the Oommen Chandy Ministry from 2004. He resigned in 2006.

Later, following differences of opinion with the party, he was ousted from Congress in 2011.

Though he was reinstated in the party after a couple of years, he was denied any position.

Leader of Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala was among the several persons who condoled the death of the veteran leader.