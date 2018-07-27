Congress leader Jairam writes to NMML director over confusion for museum approval

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh writes to NMML director Shakti Sinha Congress leader Jairam Ramesh writes to NMML director Shakti Sinha

In spite of claims of a go-ahead from majority participants, Congress leaders on Friday said that approval was not given to the proposed museum for all Prime Ministers within the NMML complex. The 43rd annual general meeting held on Thursday took consensus of votes for the proposed museum at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh wrote to NMML Director Shakti Sinha on Friday pointing out that his statement on the deliberations in the AGM were “misleading” and “inaccurate”. “Your statement to the media last evening carried in today’s papers is misleading and actually inaccurate to say the very least. Nobody gave any approval to anything last evening at the NMML Society meeting,” Ramesh told Sinha on email.

Though NMML Director Shakti Sinha said soon after the meeting that the museum for all former Prime Ministers will be built within Teen Murti Bhavan complex, a concept note circulated on the proposed museum met with some opposition. “We will build a museum for all Prime Ministers in the 25 acre estate (Teen Murti Bhavan). This will be separate from the existing structure of the Nehru Memorial,” Sinha had said.

The changes were suggested by the executive council of the NMML Society that met in early June to accommodate a separate museum that will focus not just on Jawaharlal Nehru but on all Prime Ministers of India. The specific amendments proposed were to the MoA and the rules of NMML so it expands its scope and relates to the “lives and works of all Prime Ministers” by acquiring, maintaining and preserving personal papers, videos, audio and photographs among other things.

