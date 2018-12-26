Congress leader Jairam Ramesh moves SC for ‘limited review’ of verdict in Aadhaar case

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has approached the Supreme Court seeking a “limited review” of its judgment in the Aadhaar case.

The petition, filed through advocate Gaurav Goel, urged the court “to review its stand on the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016”, which it contended was “wrongly introduced as a ‘Money Bill’ and thereafter unconstitutionally passed by the Lok Sabha as a ‘Money Bill’ within the meaning of Article 110 of the Constitution of India”.

In September, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court by a 4-1 majority upheld the validity of the Aadhaar Act. Ramesh had challenged it being introduced as a Money Bill and claimed that this was to avoid scrutiny of the same in the Rajya Sabha. The court, however, rejected this argument.

Upholding the Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision to classify it as a Money Bill, the majority verdict of the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar and Ashok Bhushan said it would qualify for the same as Section 7 of the Act provided that the expenditure for subsidy, services or benefits under welfare schemes would be met from the Consolidated Fund of India.

The dissenting verdict by Justice D Y Chandrachud, however, said the Aadhaar Bill did not fulfil the requirements of a Money Bill and hence could not have been introduced so. Justice Chandrachud wrote, “Introducing the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill has bypassed the Constitutional authority of the Rajya Sabha. The passage of the Aadhaar Act as a Money Bill is an abuse of the Constitutional process. It deprived the Rajya Sabha from altering the provisions of the Bill by carrying out amendments. On the touchstone of the provisions of Article 110, the Bill could not have been certified as a Money Bill.”