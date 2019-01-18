Congress leader mocks Amit Shah’s health, BJP says ugly

AS SENIOR Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Thursday said BJP president Amit Shah had contracted swine flu after trying to derail the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, senior BJP leaders hit back, saying flu is curable but the Congress leaders’ “mental illness” isn’t. Asking the Congress to sack Hariprasad, they demanded a public apology.

Speaking at a party rally against the BJP’s alleged bid to lure Congress MLAs, Hariprasad, a Rajya Sabha member, said in Bengaluru: “They (BJP) have kidnapped Congress MLAs and kept them in Mumbai. They are under the guard of RSS and BJP workers. Since some MLAs have come back, Amit Shah has developed fever out of fear. It is not an ordinary fever, but swine flu… If you try to destabilise the Karnataka government, then you will get not just swine flu but also dysentery and diarrhoea.”

Shah was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Wednesday for swine flu treatment.

“The kind of ugly and indecent comments Congress MP B K Hariprasad has made about BJP president Amit Shah’s health shows the standards of the Congress. Flu is curable, but it is difficult to cure Congress leaders’ mental illness,” tweeted Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

“Congress MP & AICC general secretary B K Hariprasad mocking health condition of Sr @AmitShah ji shows his mental instability,’’ tweeted the Karnataka BJP. “This rogue needs to learn human values & is unfit to live in a civilised society. We request @RahulGandhi to admit him to Nimhans to get some treatment,’’ it said.

“The fact that the Congress leadership is silent on Hariprasad’s comments clearly establishes that all such toxic comments have the sanction of the leadership. And if they want to really disapprove of his remarks, Rahul Gandhi should sack Hariprasad and should make him apologise publicly to Shah,” said BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao.

Meanwhile, BJP’s national media head Anil Baluni on Thursday tweeted that Shah is “doing well” and “will be discharged in a day or two”.

Hariprasad’s remarks came a day after senior Congress leaders wished a speedy recovery to senior BJP leader and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who is in the US for medical reasons. “We’re sorry to hear senior BJP leaders Shri @AmitShah & Shri @arunjaitley are unwell. We wish them a speedy recovery,” the Congress had tweeted on Wednesday.