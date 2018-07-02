Congress spokesperson gets rape threat against minor daughter, files complaint with Mumbai Police

A Congress spokesperson on Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after she received a rape threat directed at her minor daughter by a Twitter user on Sunday night.

In a tweet which was brought down later following the outrage, user @GirishK1605 had said that he wanted to rape her minor daughter.

While referring to the post, the Congress leader said that despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks. “I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action,” she later tweeted.

