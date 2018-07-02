Follow Us:
Thursday, July 05, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector Sponsored

Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector
  • Congress spokesperson gets rape threat against minor daughter, files complaint with Mumbai Police

Congress spokesperson gets rape threat against minor daughter, files complaint with Mumbai Police

While referring to the post, the 38-year-old Congress leader said that despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 5, 2018 1:51:09 pm

A Congress spokesperson on Monday filed a complaint with Mumbai Police after she received a rape threat directed at her minor daughter by a Twitter user on Sunday night.

In a tweet which was brought down later following the outrage, user @GirishK1605 had said that he wanted to rape her minor daughter.

While referring to the post, the Congress leader said that despite having a picture of Lord Ram as his profile picture, the accused did not hesitate from making such remarks. “I hope Mumbai Police will take action. They have called me and have initiated action,” she later tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement