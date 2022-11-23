scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Congress leader files review petition against SC verdict on 10% EWS quota

The Supreme Court had upheld the Centre's decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons in admissions and government jobs.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala agreed that the amendment does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, then CJI U U Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented. (Express photo)

A review petition has been filed in the Supreme Court by a Madhya Pradesh Congress leader against its judgment upholding the Centre’s decision of providing 10 per cent reservation to economically weaker sections (EWS) persons, news agency ANI reported.

On November 7, the top court had upheld by a 3-2 majority the Constitution (One Hundred and Third Amendment) Act, 2019 introducing 10 percent reservation for EWS among the unreserved categories in admissions and government jobs.

The majority view, as enunciated by one of the five judges of the Constitution Bench, described reservation as “an instrument not only for inclusion of socially and educationally backward classes to the mainstream of society, but also for the inclusion of any class or section so disadvantaged”.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala agreed that the amendment does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution, then Chief Justice of India U U Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented, saying the EWS quota is “contradictory to the essence of equal opportunity” and “strikes at the heart of the equality code”.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have hailed the Supreme Court judgment terming it a “victory” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his “mission” to provide social justice to the country’s poor.

