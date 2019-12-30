Complaint against Mohan Bhagwat over ‘all Indians are Hindus’ remark

At an event hosted by the RSS, Bhagwat had said all “130 crore people of the country are Hindus” (File Photo) At an event hosted by the RSS, Bhagwat had said all “130 crore people of the country are Hindus” (File Photo)

Senior Telangana Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao Monday filed a complaint against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat for his remark that any true “son of mother India” is a Hindu.

Alleging that Bhagwat insulted the sentiments of the people by saying that all 130 crore Indians are “Hindus”, the former Rajya Sabha MP feared the statement could “lead to communal tension among the public and could also become a law and order problem in Hyderabad.” Rao has sought to register a case against Bhagwat for his “anti-national” and “anti-secular” remarks.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, LB Nagar, K. Pruthvidhar Rao told indianexpress.com that the complainant has taken objection to Bhagwat’s remarks and questioned how people from other faiths be called ‘Hindus’. “We have received a complaint. We will take legal opinion before any further step,” said the ACP.

The former Rajya Sabha member has filed a case against Bhagwat

At an event organised as part of Vijay Sankalp Sibiram of Telangana RSS last week, Bhagwat stoked controversy by suggesting that the Hindu society is capable of finding solutions in a “Hindu way” to unite the nation. “The RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as Hindus,” he had said.

Explaining who is a Hindu, the Sangh leader said: “Irrespective of religion and culture, people who have nationalistic spirit and respect Bharat’s culture and heritage are Hindus. The RSS considers 130 crore people of the country as Hindus… Sangh aims to build such a united society.” She added that any true “son of mother India”, irrespective of his language, region or religion, is a Hindu.

“The statement of Bhagwat not only hurts the sentiments and beliefs of Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis etc, but is also against the spirit and tenor of the constitution of India,” Rao has alleged in his complaint.

