Congress leader D K Shivakumar sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar, arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate, to judicial custody. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar sent Shivakumar to custody and directed ED to take the Congress leader to the hospital first to see whether he is fit to remain in custody.

Advertising

The probe agency had earlier today sought the judicial custody of Shivakumar claiming that the interrogation was not complete. Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Shivakumar, contended in the court that his health condition is very serious and he was very close to a heart attack therefore he be granted bail.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) K M Nataraj, appearing for the ED, told the court that interrogation could not be completed because his health condition did not allow effective interrogation.

Arrested on Septembre 3 by the ED in a money laundering case, Shivakumar was produced before the court on the expiry of his custodial interrogation.