Congress leader: BJYM member in BJP ex-leader’s obscene chats likely killed

A day after the BJP removed its Ujjain division organisation secretary Pradeep Joshi following an exchange of sexually explicit messages with a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker that was widely shared on social media, a state Congress leader on Tuesday alleged that the youth worker has gone missing and could have been murdered.

Addressing the media in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Congress secretary Rakesh Yadav alleged that the BJYM member has been missing for the last 20 days, and that the exchange of explicit chat and photographs was released by a friend of the youth after he went missing.

Yadav said the police should file an FIR in the case and initiate investigation. Joshi has not been available for a comment over the last two days. In a Facebook post attributed to him, Joshi purportedly claimed that he has been implicated by a conspiracy.

A BJP spokesperson on condition of anonymity claimed that Joshi had resigned on his own after the controversy emerged, and the party accepted his resignation.

While the BJP has maintained silence on the controversy, the Congress has gone on the offensive, tweeting links of news reports about the episode.