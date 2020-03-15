Congress leader, aide sent to judicial custody in connnection with 1992 riots

The judge issued non-bailable warrants against Belim, Rana and others after they failed to remain present in the court during the trial. (File) The judge issued non-bailable warrants against Belim, Rana and others after they failed to remain present in the court during the trial. (File)

The Surat Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court on Saturday sent Congress party whip with Surat Municipal Corporation, Ikbal Belim, and his friend, Rahim Rana, to judicial custody after a non-bailable warrant was issued against them in a case of rioting after the demolition of Babri mosque in 1992.

According to the case, after the demolition of Babri Mosque in Ayodhya, riots broke out in different parts of the country, including Rajiv Nagar in Udhna, Surat, where vehicles were torched and shops were looted and set on fire. Udhna police registered a case and named 26 accused, including Belim and Rana. All the accused were arrested and were later granted bail. However, the case recently came up in the JMFC court in Surat.

The judge issued non-bailable warrants against Belim, Rana and others after they failed to remain present in the court during the trial. On Saturday, after being informed about the warrant, Belim (65) and his friend Rana (72), both residents of Limbayat area, reached the police station. Police took the duo to the JMFC court of Additional Civil judge MB Rathore. They applied for a regular bail, which was rejected by the court that sent them to judicial custody at the Surat district Central jail.

Defence lawyer Feroz Pathan said, “Bail applications of the accused were rejected as the sections under which the case is charged doesn’t permit trial and lower court to grant bail. We will file a bail application in sessions court next week. Some of the accused are dead and others have gone back to their native places.”

