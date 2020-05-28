Congress launches ‘Speak Up India’ campaign, asks govt to open its coffers for needy

Sonia Gandhi targets Centre over Covid-19 response, says it acted ‘miserly’ on Congress’ suggestions Sonia Gandhi targets Centre over Covid-19 response, says it acted ‘miserly’ on Congress’ suggestions

The Congress party on Thursday launched ‘Speak Up India’ campaign to raise public support for the people suffering from the coronavirus induced lockdown and asked the central government to unlock its coffers.

In a video message shared on party’s social media, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that due to the lockdown, many jobs were lost, work places were shut down, farmers had to struggle to sell their crops but the government did not take cognisance of this. To overcome this crisis, Gandhi suggested direct cash transfer to migrants and poor families and financial relief to MSMEs.

“Put direct cash of Rs 7,500 per month in the account of every family for the next six months and provide Rs 10,000 immediately; ensure safe and free travel of labourers back home, employment opportunity and rations; and also increase the number of work days under MNREGA to 200 days to facilitate jobs in villages,” Gandhi said.

“Instead of loans, provide financial relief to small and medium industry so that crores of jobs are saved and the country progresses,” she added.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the government should ensure free and safe travel to the migrants who are leaving for their home. “We demand that each migrant worker family returning to their homes should be given free transportation. After being tested, each migrant worker family should be given Rs 10,000 to tide over the present crisis,” he said in a video message.

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We have, in our own capacity, helped at least 90 lakh people in the last one-and-a-half month. We urge people to take to Twitter, Facebook or any other social media platform to raise voice for the people who are struggling in these situations.”

