Congress’ Karnataka unit dissolved; president, working president retained

Amid growing tensions within the Karnataka Congress, the grand old party dissolved its state unit on Wednesday but will retain its president and working president.

Advertising

A statement issued by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal stated, “The AICC has decided to dissolve the present committee of (the) Karnataka Pradesh Congress. The president and working president remain unchanged.”

Ever since the Lok Sabha poll debacle, there have been rumblings inside the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Dissent within the Congress party in the state had been gaining momentum over the functioning of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government. Recently, Congress’ ally in the state and Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy had also expressed pain in running the coalition government.

Confirming the reorganisation, KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao was quoted by ANI as saying, “Congress President gave approval (to dissolve KPCC). Now we’ve to see how to reorganise not only KPCC but also district Congress & Block Congress committees. It’ll be a total reorganisation of the party at all levels.”