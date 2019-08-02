Congress J&K planning group meets after govt suspends Amarnath Yatra, discusses situation in Valley

Hours after the J&K administration Friday suspended the annual 2019 Amarnath Yatra and asked tourists to leave immediately citing terror threats, the Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group of the Congress Party met Friday under the Chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and expressed concerns about the situation in the Valley days after the Centre ordered deployment of 100 companies of additional troops.

In a statement, the group expressed deep concerns at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government and urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis.

The group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about Govt.’s intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370. They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Govt. to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by former Sadre Riyasat Karan Singh, Leader of Opposition(RS) Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, J&K PCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

The unprecedented move by the government was taken after it cited intelligence inputs of terror threats as the reason behind restricting the pilgrimage nearly a fortnight ahead of its scheduled termination.

Government sources told The Indian Express that the security threat to the yatra is “significantly high” and despite the extensive preparations and the heavy troop deployment, the yatra is being curtailed after “careful consideration”.