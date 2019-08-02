Toggle Menu
Congress J&K planning group meets after govt suspends Amarnath Yatra, discusses situation in Valleyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-jk-planning-group-meets-after-govt-suspends-amarnath-yatra-discusses-situation-in-valley/

Congress J&K planning group meets after govt suspends Amarnath Yatra, discusses situation in Valley

The group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about Govt.’s intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370.

manmohan singh, rajya sabha, rajya sabha mp manmohan singh, rajya sabha mp, manmohan singh retirement, manmohan singh rajya sabha term end, manmohan singh rajya sabha retirement, rajya sabha retirement, former prime minister manmohan singh, latest news, new delhi, indian express
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (AP)

Hours after the J&K administration Friday suspended the annual 2019 Amarnath Yatra and asked tourists to leave immediately citing terror threats, the Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group of the Congress Party met Friday under the Chairmanship of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and expressed concerns about the situation in the Valley days after the Centre ordered deployment of 100 companies of additional troops.

In a statement, the group expressed deep concerns at the continuous reports emanating from both the Union Home Ministry and the State Government which were creating an atmosphere of panic and apprehension about the intentions of the government and urged the government not to take any decision which would precipitate a deep crisis.

The group also discussed the widespread fear and apprehension in the minds of the people across the State of J&K about Govt.’s intentions of abolishing Articles 35-A and 370. They reiterated the considered policy of the Congress Party and asked the Govt. to maintain the constitutional guarantees given to the State of Jammu & Kashmir.

The meeting was also attended by former Sadre Riyasat Karan Singh, Leader of Opposition(RS) Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader P Chidambaram, Ambika Soni, J&K PCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir.

Advertising

The unprecedented move by the government was taken after it cited intelligence inputs of terror threats as the reason behind restricting the pilgrimage nearly a fortnight ahead of its scheduled termination.

Government sources told The Indian Express that the security threat to the yatra is “significantly high” and despite the extensive preparations and the heavy troop deployment, the yatra is being curtailed after “careful consideration”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Floods bring crocodiles to Vadodara streets, seven rescued
2 Why was Parliament not taken into confidence: Left parties on security advisory for Amarnath pilgrims
3 CBI forms 20-member additional team to probe Unnao rape survivor’s car crash