Congress Jharkhand chief resigns, says state leaders seeking to grab political posts

Congress leader Dr Ajoy Kumar has resigned as the party’s Jharkhand unit chief, alleging that vested interests of senior state leaders thwarted his “sincere” efforts to reform the Congress in Jharkhand. Kumar sent his resignation letter to Delhi on August 8, but it is not yet known if the leadership has accepted his resignation.

In his letter to Delhi, Kumar has said senior Congress are “seeking to grab political posts” and “collect money in the name of elections”.

Kumar came under criticism after the Congress won only one seat out of the seven it contested in Jharkhand. In his letter, he said that in the last 16 months, he has visited every block in every district and the party’s vote share “significantly increased despite fighting fewer seats”. He blamed senior party leaders for the poor performance.

“In my opinion, 6 Congress seats from Jharkhand in LS elections were an extremely real possibility if only our leaders had put the party’s interest above theirs. Unfortunately, as I have now come to see very clearly, some of our party leaders the life of Subodh Kant Sahay, Pradeep Balmuchu, Rameshwar Oraon, Chandrashekhar Dubey and Furkaan Ansari and several other senior leaders have only sought to grab political posts for personal benefits and have made every attempt to bypass the systems that have been put in place for the benefit of the party,” the letter said.

“I believe I am a tough nut to crack and have ignored all the insults, and roadblocks that have come my way, but there is only so much mudslinging I can handle. My patience tested its limit when my own party members hired goons to assault me in the party office,” Kumar added.

Recently, a section of Congress workers staged a protest outside the state party headquarters and raised “Dr Ajoy Kumar go back” slogans. Six Congress workers were expelled and the incident triggered a round of meetings with the party leadership in Delhi.

“I only wish that the Congress party could go back to its original roots and raise the issues that are critically important for the people…Instead, we have now is a long list of rent-seekers. Their only intention is to grab power, sell tickets or collect money in the name of elections. (After) having wiped the Mafia in Jamshedpur, I can confidently say that the worst criminals look better than some of my colleagues,” said Kumar, who has earlier served as SP of Jamshedpur.

He added that in the past few months, he faced interference on several fronts, including taking decisions on forging alliances.

“I have never been driven by personal benefit and I did not fight from the traditional constituency of Jamshedpur during the LS election ‘19 only to ensure that the alliance in Jharkhand stays in place so that we are able to put up a strong front,” he wrote.

“In my view, all our senior leaders in Jharkhand only fight for their families,” he added.