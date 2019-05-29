Congress-JDS to offer cabinet berths to hold back rebels

The Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, which faces the possibility of its MLAs defecting to the opposition following the massive win of the BJP in Lok Sabha polls, has started an exercise to hold back rebels through the offer of cabinet positions.

Over the last couple of days, even as rebel Congress MLAs like Ramesh Jharkiholi and K Sudhakar have been seen holding discussions with BJP leaders, JD(S) Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Congress Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara have held discussions with MLAs like Mahesh Kumatahalli of the Congress and others who are considered to be on the verge of joining the BJP. The coalition partners are offering positions in the state cabinet to rebels in order to prevent them from switching sides and bringing the government down, sources in the government said.

On offer to rebels most likely to join the BJP are three vacant positions (two from the JDS quota and one from Congress) in the 34-member cabinet. There are also suggestions that as many as five ministers from the two parties may be asked to step down to accommodate rebels.

“It is not a reshuffle but a kind of expansion as there are three vacancies and some dissatisfied MLAs will be accommodated,” Congress leader and chairman of the coalition co-ordination committee Siddaramaiah said on Tuesday. The Congress is scheduled to hold a meeting of its state legislature party on Wednesday to discuss the modalities of saving the coalition.

Explained Stop-gap measure for govt’s survival The attempt by the ruling coalition to stop defections by offering cabinet berths to key rebels is a temporary fix for the survival of the Congress-JDS government. Emboldened by its big win in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is expected to chip away at the coalition. BJP leader Yeddyurappa’s remark on dissolution of the Assembly is an indirect call to rebel MLAs in the coalition to switch sides and ensure a full tenure or a better future for themselves.

The BJP at present has 105 MLAs in the 224-member Assembly while the coalition has 116 MLAs apart from two Independents and a BSP MLA currently associated with the JDS. The BJP needs to reduce the coalition numbers by getting at least nine MLAs to quit to claim a majority in the reduced Assembly.

The BJP has reportedly been in talks over the last few months with more than eight coalition MLAs including Ramesh Jharkiholi, K Sudhakar, B Nagendra, Mahesh Kumatahalli, J N Ganesh, B C Patil and Bheema Naik.

Jharkiholi, who was stripped of a cabinet position last year following a fallout with local Congress leaders, is seen as a leader of the rebels. Prior to Lok Sabha elections, Jharkiholi was rumoured to have met senior central BJP leaders to discuss possible post-poll defections.

“One thing is clear —- more than 20 Congress MLAs are opposed to Kumaraswamy. They are not willing to accept him as Chief Minister. We will see what happens after the Lok Sabha results,” state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa had said before the polls.

Of the nearly eight coalition rebels identified by the BJP, only one — Umesh Jadhav — switched sides and joined the BJP in March. The coalition leaders are now hoping to temporarily arrest the exit of disgruntled MLAs by offering cabinet positions.

“The coalition government is trying to convince disgruntled people by offering ministries. We will not play any role now. We are just observing everything,” Yeddyurappa said on Tuesday. “We won 25 of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The party registered leads in 177 Assembly constituencies. It is better the government is dissolved and polls are held.”

Former Congress MLA K N Rajanna has claimed that the coalition government will collapse by June 10.